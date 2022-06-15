Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $6.31 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

