Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $8 Million Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 807,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MBAC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
