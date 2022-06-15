OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.50

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 28.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 334.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

