Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.14 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $202.08 million and $28.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

