Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 37.9% This Week

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $25,927.25 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.89 or 1.00191693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00112665 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.