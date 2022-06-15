Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

