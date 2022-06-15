Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

