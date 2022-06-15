Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $255,273.90

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $255,273.90 and approximately $51.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,538.96 or 0.99809890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00202230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00114534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00157221 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003467 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

