Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $933.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

