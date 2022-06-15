Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $933.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
