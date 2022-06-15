Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 1,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OESX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

