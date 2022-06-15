Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 177,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,299. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

