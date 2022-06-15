Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) to Repurchase 5,000,000 Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of OSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $196.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.