Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

