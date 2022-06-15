Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 245,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

