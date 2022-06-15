Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.02

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.02 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 90.55 ($1.10), with a volume of 6,019,605 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £734.07 million and a P/E ratio of -91.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

