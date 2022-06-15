Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 201,878 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Independence Realty Trust makes up 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 667,903 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 85,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,691. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

