Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 224,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

