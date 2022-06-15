Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.67. 18,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.70. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.