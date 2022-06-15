Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7,055.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

