Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

SYF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 298,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

