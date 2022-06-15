Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.11. 11,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,338. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.80.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

