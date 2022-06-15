Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

