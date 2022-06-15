Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,867 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

