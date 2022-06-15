Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $169,872,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE U traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,838. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

