Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

