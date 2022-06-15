Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,052 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.37. 34,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

