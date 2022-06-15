Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,762. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

