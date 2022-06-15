Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.17. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 619 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($22,511.25). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.02), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,366,675.96).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Dividend History for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

