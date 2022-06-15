Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.17. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 619 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($22,511.25). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.02), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,366,675.96).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.