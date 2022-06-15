Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 36667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.57 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
