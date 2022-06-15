Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 36667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

