ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 7.7% This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $840,288.30 and approximately $56.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.43 or 1.00046374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

