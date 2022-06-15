PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading 1% Higher

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 35,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAX Global Technology (PXGYF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.