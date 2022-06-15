PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 245,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

