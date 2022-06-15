PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 246,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,231,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

