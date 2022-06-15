PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

