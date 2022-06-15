PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.32 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $113,803.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

