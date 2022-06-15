Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Overstock.com worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

