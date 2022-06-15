Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

HLMN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 10,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

