Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $169,615,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.57. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.