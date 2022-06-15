PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.58

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

