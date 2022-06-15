Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.