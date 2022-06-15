Persimmon Plc Declares Dividend of $2.71 (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.7061 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.