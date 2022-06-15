Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

TLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,901,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

