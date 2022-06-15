PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Trading 1.4% Higher

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67. 9,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 194,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.341 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $5,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 60.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 81.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

