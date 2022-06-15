Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,600 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.7 days.
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
