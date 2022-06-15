Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,600 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.7 days.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.