Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.21

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 22961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $76,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $19,844,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

