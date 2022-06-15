Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.