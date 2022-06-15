Pirate Chain Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $77.27 million and approximately $221,489.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,887,289 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

