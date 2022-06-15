PIXEL Reaches 1-Day Volume of $927.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $518,145.06 and $927.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,712.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00568774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00253652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

