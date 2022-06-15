PKG Token (PKG) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

PKG Token (PKG) traded up 175.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $99,917.17 and $1.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00410962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,082.52 or 1.64325394 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

