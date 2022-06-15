PlatonCoin (PLTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $129.94 million and $1.31 million worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,099,391 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

